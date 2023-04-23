– Fightful Select has an update on some recent comments by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes that upcoming WWE events in Chicago, Belfast, and Paris have set records for their respective cities. You can view Cody’s comments below.

Cody Rhodes tweeted regarding the WWE shows on Friday (April 21), “Chicago, Belfast, Paris already sold out and records for their respective cities! Don’t miss the action – these shows have been so insanely fun (and Nightmare’ fans stay tuned for some exclusive merchandise on the international tour…) @WWE”

According to Fightful’s update, WWE confirmed that records were set for the upcoming events, but the promotion would not elaborate on what type of gate or ticket sale records were set. WWE Raw is set for Chicago, Illinois on April 24. WWE will later hold a live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 28, and another live show in Paris, France on April 29.