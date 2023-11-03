Note on Recent Injures Causing Several AEW Booking Changes

The Wrestling Observer Newsetter reports that injuries to several wrestlers in AEW’s main event scene caused changes to long-term booking plans in the company. Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Jo Moxley all went down with injuries in recent weeks, although Moxley is already back.

The WON notes that all three were factored into ‘key things’ and a lot had to be changed with their injuries. This resulted in a ‘domino effect’ with changes to all plans. Plans are made and when something happens to interrupt those plans, everything is scrapped and they start over.

Obviously with Moxley, the changes can be seen onscreen. An audible was called to give Rey Fenix the International title, who then lost it to Orange Cassidy (the man Mox beat to win it). Now Moxley and Cassidy will face each other at Full Gear. It was noted that the original plan was for Mox to hold the title for a long time, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will win it back at the PPV.