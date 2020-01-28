Note on Riddick Moss Call-up to Raw, Moss Used to Yell About Loving Vince Russo to Get Heat in NXT

– As noted during last night’s Raw, Riddick Moss joined the roster and was brought in to watch the back of WWE 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley. Dave Meltzer commented on the move up to Raw for Moss during today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, if you are an NXT worker, but you’re not on NXT television, WWE could potentially call you up to Raw or Smackdown at any time. However, if you’re a talent who is part of the NXT roster featured on television, you can’t be brought up to Raw or Smackdown unless the appearance is “okayed by everyone, and it’s temporary, not permanent.” Or it could be like the Shayna Baszler situation, which is rumored to have been played out very far in advance. Moss was an NXT Superstar who wasn’t currently appearing on the brand’s weekly TV show.

Meltzer noted that at previous NXT events about two years ago, Riddick Moss would yell out to the crowd that he loves “Vince Russo” in order to get heat.