Note On Roxanne Perez’s Expected WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Roxanne Perez had a strong showing in last night’s women’s Royal Rumble, and a new report has a bit of detail on her expected main roster call-up. Fightful Select reports that Sean Ross Sapp was told early in January that Perez was expected to be called up “sooner rather than later,” though no specific date or time frame was confirmed. One source on the main roster said that Perez has been considered ready for a long time from a performance standpoint.

Perez, a former NXT Women’s Champion, broke the record for the longest women’s Royal Rumble run at Saturday’s show with an hour and seven minutes. She is set to battle Bayley and Giulia in a match for the latter’s NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th.

Perez hinted at a call-up in a post-Royal Rumble digital exclusive, noting (per Wrestling Inc), “I make history and I’m going to continue to do the same exact thing here on the main roster. So girls, get ready because I don’t think you all are ready for The Prodigy.”