Various News: Note On Samu Not Appearing on Raw XXX, Latest NJPW Strong Free Episode Online
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
– Samu did not appear on this week’s Raw XXX show as originally planned, but he was reportedly in the area. PWInsider reports that the Anoa’i family member was in Philadelphia this last Monday, where the 30th anniversary episode took place. Samu was among those members of the family originally scheduled for the Bloodline’s Acknowledgement Ceremony before it was changed to the Trial of Sami Zayn due to several members of the family not being able to make it to the show.
– The latest free episode of NJPW Strong is now online. You can see the episode below, which initially aired on NJPW World in July of last year:
