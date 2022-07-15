Note On Sasha Banks’ Asking Price For Convention Apperances

Sasha Banks has been announced for a convention appearance, and a new report notes that she’s getting a high price for such. As noted, Banks is appearing at C2E2 next month and has had other promoters in and out of the business reach out to her team, though she has said she isn’t taking wrestling-related bookings until 2023.

According to Fightful Select, Banks’ asking price was $30,000 based on the opportunity — which is related specifically to an appearance, not to work a match. One promoter told the site that was “exactly as expected” as she should have a high demand considering the situation: Banks left the company on her own terms, has not previously been a part of the convention scene, and has a passionate fanbase who will support her.

It was also noted that Banks is one of the most prominent “just off TV” stars they’ve received a price for and said it’s a price comparable to Sting, less than only Ric Flair, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan. The promoter said that would be more than happy to book her at that price because they knew they’d make their money back on it.

One promoter added that while WWE has still not officially confirmed Banks release, the conversation about being booked wouldn’t have made it as far as it did if she was still fully with the company.