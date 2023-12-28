Notes On Scotty 2 Hotty’s Appearance Before AEW Dynamite

A new report has some backstage notes on the former Scotty 2 Hotty’s match that took place before this week’s AEW Dynamite. As reported, Scott Taylor teamed up with Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed in a dark match before tonight’s show. Fightful Select reports that Taylor has been considered to work matches for AEW in the past and that he has been open to performing in addition to coaching for the company.

Taylor came out to the theme music for Too Cool, and the report notes that the song was part of the music library that AEW licensed in order to get access to the Hardys’ WWE theme.