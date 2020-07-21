WWE News: Note on Shelton Banjamin’s 24/7 Title Win, Kairi Sane vs. Bayley Highlight, Ruby Riott Gets a Win

– Shelton Benjamin’s 24/7 Championship win puts him as the first person to win a very particular set of titles. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that Benjamin’s defeat of R-Truth to capture the title makes him the first man to win the 24/7 Championship, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship:

.@Sheltyb803 is now the only Superstar in @WWE history with a resume that includes the #ICTitle, #USTitle, #WWERaw Tag Title AND the 24/7 Title. What other Superstars can YOU name who have a unique championship legacy – a collection/combination of titles no other person has? — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 21, 2020

– Kairi Sane defeated Bayley in a non-title match on tonight’s Raw, and a clip of it is online. Tonight was reportedly her last night with the company.

– WWE also posted a highlight from Ruby Riott’s win over Peyton Royce, which you can see below: