WWE News: Note on Shelton Banjamin’s 24/7 Title Win, Kairi Sane vs. Bayley Highlight, Ruby Riott Gets a Win

July 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shelton Benjamin 24/7 Title

– Shelton Benjamin’s 24/7 Championship win puts him as the first person to win a very particular set of titles. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that Benjamin’s defeat of R-Truth to capture the title makes him the first man to win the 24/7 Championship, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship:

– Kairi Sane defeated Bayley in a non-title match on tonight’s Raw, and a clip of it is online. Tonight was reportedly her last night with the company.

– WWE also posted a highlight from Ruby Riott’s win over Peyton Royce, which you can see below:

