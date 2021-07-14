Note on Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox’s Smackdown Names

It appears that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox are in fact becoming mono-named stars now that they’ve moved to Smackdown. PWInsider has confirmed that Blackheart will be known simply as Shotzi going forward, while Nox will be known simply as Nox.

The WWE roster page currently has Shotzi listed only by her first name, though Nox is still listed as “Tegan Noz.” The two made their debuts on Smackdown, beating Natalya and Tamina in a non-title match.