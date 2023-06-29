Note on Status of CM Punk for Tonight’s AEW Collision

– Fightful Select has an update on tonight’s AEW Collision TV taping in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. While there was some confusion about his attendance for tonight’s show since CM Punk wasn’t publicly announced for the show ahead of time, Fightful reports that Punk is in the creative plans for tonight’s event.

According to the report, CM Punk will be at the FirstOntario Centre and will be performing in some capacity, and that has always been the plan for tonight’s show. Collision will be airing on tape delay later this Saturday, July 1 on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

Additionally, AEW will be running Dynamite and Collision on back-to-back nights from time to time due to good deals with the venues they are running the shows in on consecutive nights. This is one of those instances, with Dynamite also being held at the FirstOntario Centre last night.

Also, AEW did release an ad for tonight’s TV taping earlier today promoting CM Punk for tonight’s show. You can check out that promo spot below: