Note On Sting’s Retirement, AEW & Tony Khan Insisted He Go Out As Champion

A new report has some backstage details on Sting’s retirement and the build to it on AEW TV. The Icon retired following his and Darby Allin’s win on Sunday’s PPV, and Fightful Select reports that AEW and Tony Khan were adamant that Sting go out with a win and as champion as the booking for the match.

Sources in the company said that the plan for the Bucks to lose was made official weeks ago but that the Bucks are set to stay near the Tag Team Title picture. Khan announced during the post-show media scrum that the titles will be vacated and a tournament will be held to crown new champions.

The site reports that those within the company have long said that honoring Sting right was important to management, and that Sing main eventing the show had been the plan basically since he announced he’d be retiring there. As has been reported, Sting had a major say in picking the Bucks as his final opponent.

AEW also reportedly moved the event from the Midwest to Greensboro to better fit Sting’s retirement, and that fans of the Midwest should get another PPV soon.

Lex Luger, Ricky Steamboat, Scotty Riggs and others were backstage at the event to support Sting, and were not kept hidden before the show. Steamboat appeared during the match as the timekeeper and had an interaction with the Bucks during the bout.