Note on Talent Backstage at WrestleMania 37 Night One

A new report has some notes on talent who were backstage at WrestleMania 37 night one. Fightful Select reports that in addition to the previously-reported Peyton Royce, Jinder Mahal and Ivar were at the show, the latter in full ring gear. Ivar has been out of action since September due to a neck injury.

The site notes that talent booked for both nights were told to be at the show and have their gear on for the opening segment with all of the roster on stage. There were a couple of exceptions from the directive, and several talent seemed confused as to why that happened.