Note on Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

July 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

A WWE Raw star is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown. PWinsider reports that Damian Priest is at the taping tonight in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The report makes specific note that there’s no word on whether he will appear on the show. Priest and the rest of the Judgment Day appeared on this week’s NXT, with Priest and Finn Balor defeating Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Damian Priest, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

