wrestling / News
Note on Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
July 14, 2023 | Posted by
A WWE Raw star is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown. PWinsider reports that Damian Priest is at the taping tonight in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The report makes specific note that there’s no word on whether he will appear on the show. Priest and the rest of the Judgment Day appeared on this week’s NXT, with Priest and Finn Balor defeating Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match
- Becky Lynch Confirms She Almost Missed Raw Match Due to Not Being Cleared
- Trinity On Her WWE Walkout With Mercedes Mone, Says She Did What Was Best For Her
- AEW Organizes List of Banned Moves & Spots, Spots That Require Approval by Coaches & Medical Staff