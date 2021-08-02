wrestling / News

Note On Talents Not Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Raw

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Logo 2019

A new report has details on some names who are not backstage at tonight’s Raw. PWInsider reports that as of this writing, there’s been no sight of Randy Orton in Chicago at the show.

In addition, Jeff Hardy is (as expected) not at the show due to his positive COVID-19 test last week. Finally, there are no NXT talent for dark match or Main Event tapings.

