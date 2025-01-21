wrestling / News

Note On TNA Star At WWE Performance Center

January 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Performance Center Image Credit: WWE

A TNA star was seen at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jordynne Grace was at the PC today in Orlando, Florida.

Grace reportedly finished up with TNA at Genesis, where she lost to Tessa Blanchard. It is believed that she is headed to WWE, though for clarity that is not yet confirmed and there is no word on when she might make her WWE debut.

article topics :

Jordynne Grace, TNA, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

