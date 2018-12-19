Impact News: Note on Tomorrow’s Impact, Updated Company Schedule For Early 2019

– Tomorrow’s Impact will be promotional hype for the January 6th Homecoming PPV as well as part one of a look back at 2018’s highlights for the company.

– Johnny Impact will be appearing on tonight’s season finale of CBS’ Survivor.

– Here is the updated schedule for the promotion in early 2019…

* 12/21 – One Night Only Back to Cali PPV on GWN App.

* 1/6/19 – Homecoming PPV in Nashville, TN. Live on PPV and Fite.TV.

* 1/7/19 – Impact Wrestling TV Taping in Nashville, TN.

* 1/11/19 – Impact Wrestling TV Taping in Mexico City, Mexico.

* 1/12/19 – Impact Wrestling TV Taping in Mexico City, Mexico.

* 1/25/19 – Impact Wrestling vs. WrestlePro in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn NY – live Twitch broadcast.

* 1/26/19 – Impact Wrestling One Night Only: New Beginning PPV taping in Hazleton, PA.

* 2/15/19 – Impact Wrestling TV Taping in Las Vegas.

* 2/16/19 – Impact Wrestling TV Taping in Las Vegas.

* 2/17/19 – Impact Wrestling TV Taping in Las Vegas.

* 3/22/19 – Impact Wrestling TV Taping in Windsor, Ontario.

* 3/23/19 – Impact Wrestling TV Taping in Windsor, Ontario.

* 4/4/19 – Impact Wrestling Culture Clash in Jamaica, Queens NY – live Twitch broadcast