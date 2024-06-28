Note on Upcoming AEW Creative Plans For Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has had several big losses ever since announcing his retirement, but that may be about to change. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that current plans in AEW call for Danielson to have a ‘major turnaround’, with the idea that he will be recovering from losses he had earlier this year.

Danielson has lost the Continental Classic, lost to Will Ospreay and was pinned at Double or Nothing, among others. He is currently set to face Shingo Takagi at AEW Forbidden Door in the Owen Hart Cup tournament.