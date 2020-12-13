Note On Vince McMahon’s Opinion of Matt Riddle

A new report has a few details on Vince McMahon’s mindset regarding Matt Riddle. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE Chairman enjoys Riddle’s character and thinks that he is “very funny, in his own weird way.”

McMahon apparently doesn’t get Riddle’s “Bro” gimmick, but he really likes how it plays out and while he doesn’t necessarily want to push Riddle into the main event, he wants to keep him as a regular on TV.