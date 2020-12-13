wrestling / News
Note On Vince McMahon’s Opinion of Matt Riddle
December 13, 2020 | Posted by
A new report has a few details on Vince McMahon’s mindset regarding Matt Riddle. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE Chairman enjoys Riddle’s character and thinks that he is “very funny, in his own weird way.”
McMahon apparently doesn’t get Riddle’s “Bro” gimmick, but he really likes how it plays out and while he doesn’t necessarily want to push Riddle into the main event, he wants to keep him as a regular on TV.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Comments On His Brief Impact Wrestling Run, Says His Parking Spot Was Given Away
- Jim Ross On Rikishi Taking Hell In A Cell Bump At Armageddon 2000, Why It One Of WWE’s Best Matches That Year
- First Owen Hart Action Figure in Two Decades Sells Out in Minutes
- Backstage Details On Talent’s Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision To Send Certain WWE Stars To PC