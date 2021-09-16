Note On When Candice LeRae’s WWE Contract Is Up

A new report has some details on when Candice LeRae’s WWE contract is up. As reported earlier this week, Johnny Gargano’s deal is set to expire on December 3rd. In checking as a follow-up, Fightful Select has learned and reports that LeRae’s contract is longer than Gargano’s and it will expire sometime in 2022.

The site adds that LeRae’s deal was not extended due to time off from her pregnancy. She has remained on screen during the pregnancy and NXT sources say that she has insisted on staying on screen as long as she can, and that NXT has been happy with her performance in and out of the ring thus far.