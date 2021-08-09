wrestling / News

Note on Where to Watch AEW Rampage in Canada

August 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

A new report has some help for Canadian fans wanting to watch AEW Rampage when it debuts this Friday. PWInsider reports that the show will be airing in the country on TSN’s website as well as the TSN streaming service.

The airings will airing at the same time as the American broadcast of the show at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Fridays. You can see a promo for the show below:

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

