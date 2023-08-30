Note on Whereabouts of CM Punk Before AEW Dynamite in Chicago, His Suspension

– PWInsider reports that CM Punk is not in Chicago ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which is being held at the NOW Arena in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Punk was in Las Vegas yesterday to attend the Cauliflower Alley Club’s annual awards banquet he was previously announced for earlier this year to accept the Iron Mike Mazurki Award.

According to PWInsider, Punk was still in Las Vegas “as of a few hours ago.” As previously reported, CM Punk and Jacky Perry were both suspended by AEW due to their backstage incident at AEW All In last Sunday (Aug. 27) at Wembley Stadium in London.

AEW has not yet publicly announced the suspension for either wrestler. Tony Khan only addressed that there was an incident backstage and that an investigation was being conducted at the post-show media scrum following All In. PWInsider notes that some AEW sources “conceded” that there was a suspension today, but others reportedly would not. The report says that the AEW sources who would not confirm the suspension said they were “not aware” that it was official.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Jack Perry is also not backstage tonight for Dynamite. You can see photos of CM Punk at the CAC event taking place yesterday in Las Vegas below:

Not something you’ll see every day – @CMPunk meeting @JCLayfield and @RealRonSimmons after Simmons accepts the Lou Thesz Award at the @CACReunion in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Gcm0BxojX7 — The Mark Hoke Show – Pro Wrestling Radio / Podcast (@MarkHokeShow) August 30, 2023

So I got to meet @CMPunk tonight too. That was fun. Awesome night at @CACReunion! pic.twitter.com/y4mwp6wdDc — The Mark Hoke Show – Pro Wrestling Radio / Podcast (@MarkHokeShow) August 30, 2023

Malgré les retombées de All In, CM Punk a honoré son engagement d'apparaître à la cérémonie de remise des prix du Cauliflower Alley Club hier soir et a même remporté le prestigieux Iron Mike Mazurki Award qui est décerné aux personnes qui ont apporté une contribution… pic.twitter.com/93Mf2bKPLG — Tambu (@SoceQuiPeut) August 30, 2023