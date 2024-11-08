Note on Who Has Been Producing WWE Bloodline Segments In Recent Weeks

Fightful Select reports that Michael Hayes has been taking time away from WWE and someone else has been producing Bloodline segments in his absence. With Hayes gone, Jamie Noble has instead been producing Bloodline segments and matches. This includes several tag team title matches, which began before Hayes took a break. Noble produced the six-man tag match that happened at WWE Crown Jewel last Saturday and Jey Uso’s segment on the RAW before Crown Jewel. It’s believed that Hayes will return and only took time off for personal reasons.

Hayes had been producing Bloodline segments with Bobby Roode for months and another producer had been shadowing him. That will likely continue, as Roode’s work has been praised in both producing and working as an agent. Hayes previously produced nearly all of the Bloodline segments in recent years, as well as talent who worked with Roman Reigns or were preparing to do so. As for Roode, he recently noted in an interview that he was cleared to wrestle, but he’s not planned for an in-ring return at this time. He has, however, helped The Rock (and others) prepare for in-ring returns.

Roode worked alone on GUNTHER vs. Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, but worked with Noble on the Bloodline vs. Reigns and Rhodes at WWE Bad Blood.