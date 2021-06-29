Note on Why AEW Rescheduled Boston Episode of Dynamite

AEW’s rescheduling of the September 8th episode of Dynamite in Boston was due to a request from Boston University, according to a new report. On Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the decision to postpone the show to October 27th was made in order to accommodate the school and its dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Meltzer, Boston U is using Agganis Arena as a vaccination site and made the request to AEW to delay the show, which they agreed to do. Boston University is requiring students to get vaccinated before the start of fall classes.

AEW announced that fans who had already bought tickets for the September 8th show can use them on October 27th, or can get refunds from their point of purchase.