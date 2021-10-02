wrestling / News
Note on Why Charlotte Flair Was Drafted to Smackdown
October 2, 2021 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair is moving to Smackdown in the WWE Draft, and a new report has details on why the move took place. Wrestling Inc reports that FOX officials asked specifically to have Flair be brought to the Blue Brand in the draft.
Flair is currently the Raw Women’s Champion and had a bit of a face-off with Becky Lycnh at the end of the show after Flair attacked Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.
No word on how or when Flair will drop the Raw Women’s Championship.
Long live #TheQueen on Friday nights! #SmackDown #WWEDraft @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/lcjLvHoonn
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2021
