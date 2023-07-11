wrestling / News

Note on Why Drew McIntyre Is Missing Next Week’s WWE Raw

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, the recently returned Drew McIntyre stated that he’s missing next week’s show as he will be away on “company business.” According to PWInsider, this literally appears to be the case for McIntyre.

A WWE source reportedly informed PWInsider that McIntyre’s reasoning is the truth, since he is booked for another engagement through WWE, which he will be filming next week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading