Note on Why Roman Reigns Is Not Going To Be In WWE Elimination Chamber, Possible Wrestlemania Plans (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
February 7, 2025
Roman Reigns was written off of WWE TV at the Royal Rumble, when Seth Rollins stomped him multiple times on the outside of the ring. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan for Reigns at Wrestlemania is a three-way match with Rollins and CM Punk.
The attack at the Rumble was to keep Reigns out of the Elimination Chamber, as in-storyline, he’d want to be in it to get a shot at the WWE title. Since it’s not planned for him to be in a title match at Wrestlemania, he would have to lose the Chamber if he were in it, and WWE doesn’t want him to get pinned without a major storyline reason. Punk is currently in the Chamber, so the match likely won’t be announced until after March 1.
