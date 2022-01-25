Note On Why The WRLD On GCW Main Event Ran Short

A new report has some details on why the main event match from Sunday night’s The WRLD On GCW appeared to run short. Last night’s show saw Matt Tremont and Nick Gage win the GCW Tag Team Championships over the Briscoes in a short match, after which Gage cut a promo.

According to PWInsider, the match was never planned to go long. However, there was also a hard stop time to end the PPV, and the company wanted time for Gage’s promo. Several matches had times cut over the show and several video packages were pulled due to the show running behind.

Michael Moran directed the PPV, with Giancarlo Ditamo producing and directing the video pieces.