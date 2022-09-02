Note On Why WWE Originally Dropped Matt Riddle’s First Name

With Matt Riddle getting his first name back, a new report has details on why it was dropped in the first place. As noted earlier this week, WWE began using Riddle’s first name on Raw and it is now back in use on WWE.com and elsewhere.

According to the WON, the reason Riddle’s name was dropped back in late 2020 was that WWE believed fans that Googled “Matt Riddle” would find articles from his MMA career that focused on his failed marijuana drug test. With the stigma around marijuana changing and Riddle even making references to weed on a semi-regular basis on WWE TV as a babyface, that is no longer a concern.

Riddle is set to face Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in the Castle tomorrow.