Note On Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland’s Win Over Young Bucks At AEW All In: Texas

Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland defeated the Young Bucks At AEW All In: Texas, and a new report has a bit of detail on the creative behind the match. Ospreay and Strickland were victorious at Saturday’s PPV and as a result, the Bucks are no longer EVPs in storyline.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the WOR, the decision on who was going to win was not finalized until the last day or two before the PPV and the result went “back and forth for a long time.”

The match ended when Ospreay and Swerve hit a combo Hidden Blade/House Call on Matthew Jackson to get the pinfall.