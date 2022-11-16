Note On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars

Several stars have made their way back to WWE in recent weeks, and a new report has details on their contracts. Fightful Select reports that many of the talent brought back to Smackdown are said to be on three-year deals that expire in 2025. Hit Row was mentioned specifically as among those names.

The report adds that some of the stars brought back have talent representation that they were able to use to negotiate different contracts. That includes for some the ability to do some outside projects and use platforms that they wouldn’t have been able to do when they were released. Many of the restrictions regarding those were eased up on as early as WrestleMania 38 week, but they’re even more loose now.

Finally, the report notes that the preparation for implementing some of the returns have varied, from less than a week for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, a few weeks for Johnny Gargano, and much more than a month for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. There isn’t confirmation at this time that all of the above are on three year deals.