WWE News: Note On Hell in a Cell Logistics For Crown Jewel, This Month’s Classic WWE Network Content

– A new report has some details on WWE’s logistics for Hell in a Cell taking place at Crown Jewel. Edge vs. Seth Rollins is set to take place in the structure at the Saudi Arabia PPV taking place next Thursday.

According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that the existing structure has been shipped out to Riyadh already for Thursday’s show, with WWE talent set to leave Monday for the event.

– The site adds that October’s drop of classic content on the WWE Network and Peacock is likely to be older Madison Square Garden events that have previously not been released for streaming.