Note on WWE And Impact Stars Backstage at This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A former WWE star and an Impact almuna were reportedly backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Cassidy Haynes and Bodyslam.net report that Tony Nese and Kiera Hogan were backstage at the Homecoming show.

News was released from WWE in late June, and Hogan finished her commitments with Impact at the last taping and was written off on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Haynes also notes that the brother of Mike and Matt Sydal — himself not a wrestler — was backstage at the show.