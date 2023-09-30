Note on WWE Recently Trying To Improve NXT Ratings With Main Roster Stars

NXT has had several main roster WWE stars appear on the program in recent weeks, including the likes of the Judgment Day, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Fightful Select reports that this is due to WWE attempting to increase ratings and viewership on Tuesday nights.

Specifically, WWE sources note the company is trying to get higher numbers for better leverage for a rights fee deal or package. The company wants to show that with a few changes, they can increase their ratings at any time. This would make their product more appealing to any potential network.

WWE officials were said to be ‘ecstatic’ about the improved numbers for the September 12th episode, featuring Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton. It was the show’s largest number in nearly three years and the first time in even longer they peaked at over a million viewers.