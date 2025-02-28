wrestling / News

Note on WWE’s Interest In Rey Fenix

February 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Rey Fenix, Tom Pesto Image Credit: AEW

Earlier this month, Rey Fenix confirmed that he was under contract with AEW. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is said to be making plans for Fenix for whenever he is able to join the company. It has not been confirmed that the luchador has been released from his AEW contract, and Fenix himself said he hadn’t been.

Fenix’s brother, Penta, is currently on the WWE roster.

