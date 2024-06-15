– Fightful Select reports that WWE isn’t expected to have a press junket during WWE Money in the Bank Week. The reason is that the show is being held the same week as July 4, which falls on the Thursday before this year’s premium live event, which is on Saturday, July 6.

If they held the press junket that week, it means the roster would have to travel to Toronto on the holiday. As noted by Fightful, WWE did things similarly for Survivor Series: WarGames last November, so talents were able to avoid traveling on Thanksgiving Day.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.