Note On WWE NXT Producer Potentially Being Groomed For Main Roster Role

As previously reported, Scotty 2 Hotty announced that he has requested his release from WWE, where he’s been serving as a producer and coach in NXT. Fightful Select has more details on the potential fallout from his exit, including how it could impact another NXT producer.

According to Fightful, some interesting notes emerged from the series of dark matches taped on the most recent edition of SmackDown, which involved Kenn Doane (aka Kenny Dykstra) being listed as the sole producer for two matches filmed in mid-November.

Fightful notes that Doane, only 35 years old, produced talent that is older than him in the Viking Raiders, who squared off with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Doane reportedly also produced a match between Cora Jade and Dakota Kai, and did the same on last week’s dark matches prior to SmackDown.

Additionally, the report notes that Doane’s producing work wasn’t limited to SmackDown, as he also produced Main Event matches before Raw, plus assisted in producing a match on Raw.

Doane was re-hired company as a producer and coach last month.