Backstage News on Paul Heyman’s Role for Goldberg

– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the return of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg last night on Raw. The return confirmed earlier reports that Goldberg would face Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one match at Summerslam, which is now official for Sunday. According to Meltzer, he likened Goldberg to the Bruno Sammartino under Paul Heyman’s current regime in charge of Raw.

Apparently, the plan under Paul Heyman as Raw Executive Director is to use Goldberg in a similar capacity as the late Bruno Sammartino toward the end of his in-ring career in the early 1980s. He stated that as long as Paul Heyman is in charge of Raw, “Bill [Goldberg] has his place as his Bruno [Sammartino]. That’s the role.”

Meltzer added this is a role Goldberg can handle because WWE has largely protected him over the last couple of years, despite what happened with Goldberg’s match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019.

The WWE Hall of Famer will return to the ring on Sunday, August 11 at Summerslam 2019. The event will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.