Note On WWE’s Plans For Rebranding Elias, Nixed Randy Savage-Style Gimmick

WWE made a significant shift with Elias’ character back in August, with the superstar declaring that he was done with his musician gimmick on an episode of Raw. However, Elias hasn’t been on WWE television since August 23, and it appears there may be a reason for that.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, sources stated that the company had “no end plan” for the graveyard vignettes that were shot to push Elias’ character in a different direction. Instead, they were shot simply to kill off his previous character.

The report notes that an initial rebranding of Elias weeks back would have been similar to Randy Savage with “colorful trunks and beard,” which led to Vince McMahon and company not being in favor of it.

It’s noted that things are “back to square one” with Elias’ character moving forward.