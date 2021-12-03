wrestling / News
Note On WWE’s Plans For Rebranding Elias, Nixed Randy Savage-Style Gimmick
WWE made a significant shift with Elias’ character back in August, with the superstar declaring that he was done with his musician gimmick on an episode of Raw. However, Elias hasn’t been on WWE television since August 23, and it appears there may be a reason for that.
According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, sources stated that the company had “no end plan” for the graveyard vignettes that were shot to push Elias’ character in a different direction. Instead, they were shot simply to kill off his previous character.
The report notes that an initial rebranding of Elias weeks back would have been similar to Randy Savage with “colorful trunks and beard,” which led to Vince McMahon and company not being in favor of it.
It’s noted that things are “back to square one” with Elias’ character moving forward.
Interesting note on Elias, source states they had no end plan for graveyard vignettes. Just shot them to kill off the “music” gimmick. His initial rebranding weeks back looked to similar to Randy Savage w/ colorful trunks & beard so Vince & co didn’t like it. Back to square 1.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 3, 2021
