Note On WWE Segments on Monday’s RAW Meant To Explain Superstar Injuries

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that two segments on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW were designed to explain injuries to wrestlers. The first was the segment with Bronson Reed attacking Seth Rollins. Reed hit Rollins with five Tsunamis, causing ‘internal bleeding’.

According to Meltzer, Rollins is dealing with an actual injury and the segment was done to explain his absence from the ring. It is unknown how long he will be out of action.

Meanwhile, another segment featured Dakota Kai get attacked by Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Likewise this segment was done as a way to write Kai off of television. It’s unknown what injury she is currently dealing with.