Note on WWE SmackDown TV Tapings for April 22 in Albany, Double-TV Taping Expected
– As previously reported, WWE is set to return to Europe later this month with a four-city live event tour. This includes a show in London at The O2 on Friday, April 29. This raises the question of how WWE will handle its SmackDown TV tapings with the tour and a Friday show in London, which is not expected to be a SmackDown TV broadcast.
The WWE live events page currently has the SmackDown TV taping scheduled for Friday, April 22 with a special early start time of 6:30 pm local time (h/t WrestlingInc.com). This suggest that next Friday’s show will be a double-TV taping for SmackDown.
The TV taping is scheduled for Friday, April 22 at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks are all advertised to appear at the event.
