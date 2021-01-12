Note On WWE Superstar Spectacle Taping Plans

As previously reported, WWE will be airing WWE Superstar Spectacle on Indian Republic Day on Jan. 26, which is scheduled to feature a variety of talent from the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on the taping plans for the event.

According to Johnson, despite recent reported plans for WWE to tape the event across several days, the expectation is that the entire show will be taped on Jan. 21 at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando.

Johnson also notes that Superstar Spectacle will likely be “90 minutes to two hours long” and be broadcast in both English and Hindi language on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

Additionally, as previously mentioned, Jinder Mahal, NXT recruit Kavita Devi, The Bollywood Boys, and Indus Sher are featured on local advertising for the show, and Johnson reports that other NXT trainees from India will take part in the event.