Note on WWE’s Trademark Applications Being Refused

WWE has had several trademarks refused recently for lack of written consent, and a new report has details on how that goes down in the company. As recently reported, the company was denied trademarks for Dominik Mysterio, Chelsea Green, A-Kid, Amale, and Aoife Valkyrie because, as the US Patent and Trademark Office wrote, “Because the individual named in the mark did not sign the application and the application did not include a proper written consent, applicant must provide a statement that the name in the mark identifies a particular living individual and a written consent to register the name.” A similar situation happened with WWE’s trademark for Dean Ambrose, who is of course no longer in WWE and now competes in AEW as Jon Moxley.

As Fightful Select reports, the process for these is that WWE will apply for the trademark without consulting the talent in question and if it does get rejected for the lack of written consent, the company “politely asks” them to sign a document giving consent. Nearly every instance of this goes without issue and it’s not because the talent is actually fighting the process.

There are no specific details on how this works when a talent has left like Moxley in the report.