Note on The Young Bucks’ Return on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, it’s believed that the plan for Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution will be a tag match, teaming with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks. It was noted that Sting was given a “major say” in who his final opponents will be, and AEW is doing anything he asks for his sendoff.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Bucks, who had been absent from AEW since Novemeber, were originally planned to have an even longer hiatus. However, once Sting asked them to be his final opponents, they were not going to say no. Sting reportedly picked the Bucks because he enjoyed working with them at Forbidden Door in 2022. That match had Sting, Darby and Shingo Takagi vs. the Bucks and El Phantasmo.