Note on Zelina Vega Following WWE Raw Loss, Contract Status

– PWInsider has an update on Zelina Vega following her loss on Monday’s Raw, where she competed in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, facing Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile. People in attendance noted that Vega was “seemingly waving goodbye” to the live audience after her match.

According to PWInsider’s report, Zelina Vega is under contract with WWE for several more years. So, whatever the wave was that fans are references, she doesn’t appear to be leaving WWE at the moment. It’s noted that Vega’s loss and early elimination in the match sparked a “significant reaction,” along with #PushZelina trending on X.