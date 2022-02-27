Notes On AEW Live Event Talks Leading Into Double Or Nothing, Original Revolution Trios Match Plans

A new report has details on AEW’s discussion regarding venues in the lead up to AEW Double or Nothing. Fightful Select reports that there were discussions of possibly running shows in Los Angeles at The Form as well as in Ontario, California heading into the show, which is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The site notes that there’s no confirmation on whether any of those talks led to anything, but they and the Double or Nothing venue were talked about as a possibility during All Out weekend in Chicago.

AEW previously held Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2019 before holding the event at Daily’s Place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The site also notes that the Tornado Tag Team match for Revolution pitting the AHFO against Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara match was not originally going to include Isiah Kassidy and Guevara, though there’s no word on why.

Finally, the report notes that nobody they have spoken to have learned what Tony Khan’s big announcement that he’s been teasing will be, which is apparently being played “very close to the vest.”