Notes On Bray Wyatt Plans For This Week’s Smackdown
October 20, 2022 | Posted by
Bray Wyatt has been heavily teased for this week’s Smackdown, and a new report has details on his plans for the show. Fightful Select reports that as of this afternoon, the plans were for Wyatt to appear on this week’s show with the “Uncle Howdy” mask character set to be implemented once again.
Wyatt had originally been rumored for appearances on both Raw and Smackdown, but he didn’t appear on Monday’s show.
