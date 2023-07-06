– WWE is changing plans for a locally advertised World Heavyweight Championship match that was previously scheduled for tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. As previously reported, Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship was locally advertised beforehand for the event. However, it looks like WWE has now pulled Priest from the matchup.

The official MSG website is now advertising a match between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Judgment Day member Finn Balor. According to PWInsider, WWE made the decision yesterday to pull Priest from the matchup, and it’s likely due to the storyline with him now holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that tomorrow’s show at MSG is a complete sellout, and the only tickets available are ones from resellers at very high markups.

Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown at MSG will be broadcast live on FOX starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced television lineup:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Sheamus

* Tribal Court: The Trial of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

* Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles

* Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Edge

MSG is also locally advertising Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Bayley, The Brawling Brutes, and The Street Profits for tomorrow’s show.