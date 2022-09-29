Notes On Changes To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Due to Hurricane Ian

A couple of big changes reportedly had to be made to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe were scheduled to be on Wednesday’s show but were unable to make it to the event due to travel issues caused by the hurricane. As previously reported, Tony Khan had announced that those who were affected by the hurricane were not being required to attend the show.

Details on exactly how Strickland and Joe were going to be used aren’t yet known. Strickland’s partner Keith Lee did a backstage segment with The Acclaimed on the broadcast.