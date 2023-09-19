Notes on Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has some details on late changes that were made to tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox, which was of course changed as Natalya faced Lynch instead. As noted in the WWE Main Event spoilers, Nox competed on the Main Event taping.

The Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match was originally set to take place earlier in the show, right after Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio. The site notes that it was pushed back to give more star power to the back half of the show through Seth Rollins’ involvement.

Our full review of tonight’s episode is here