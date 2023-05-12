Notes On Changes in WWE Contract Talks Over Last Couple Years

A new report has some details on how WWE has changed their approach to contract negotiations in the last couple of years. Fightful Select reports that changes in talent relations and more saw the company change how they handled contract talks during the last year of Vince McMahon’s regime before he exited the company (and has since returned).

The site notes that the change in talent relations and major internal turnover facilitated the change, which sees the company wait until talent is closer to their contract expiration date to begin talks in several cases. This practice first came into effect by the summer of 2021. While it hasn’t been the case in all situations, the wait has been a major change from WWE looking to re-sign talent well before their deals expired.

A big part of the WWE roster is signed through 2024 as a result of the many contracts that were signed in 2019. While it is not yet clear if this practice of waiting until contracts are closer to being up will continue under Triple H, the site says they have not heard of many situations where talent were in talks on new deals way ahead of time so thus far the same practice does seem to be in effect.